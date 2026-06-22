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What to Do If a Missing Person Is Recognized in Russian Photos or Videos – Step-by-Step Instructions

19:01, 22 June 2026
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Materials should be handed over to law enforcement, not published online.
What to Do If a Missing Person Is Recognized in Russian Photos or Videos – Step-by-Step Instructions
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If you recognize a missing person in Russian photos or videos, these materials should not be shared on social networks. Instead, you must immediately notify the police and the Coordination Headquarters, explains the Rivne Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

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Such materials may confirm the fact that the person is in captivity and help include them in the exchange lists.

Evidence Documentation

Before submitting information, it is important to properly document the evidence. It is recommended to:

  • take screenshots;
  • download the video;
  • save the link to the source (including enemy Telegram channels or social networks);
  • record the date and time of publication.

Step 1: Contact the Investigator

You need to contact the investigator of the National Police who is conducting the criminal case regarding the disappearance of the person and submit a petition for a portrait examination.

The petition should include:

  • the found photos or videos;
  • high-quality images of the missing person for identification (including photos of distinctive features – tattoos, scars, etc.).

Step 2: Decision on the Examination

The investigator must notify within three working days about the appointment of the examination or refusal to conduct it.

Step 3: Receiving the Conclusion

After the portrait examination is conducted, you need to obtain its official conclusion.

Copies of the document should be sent to:

  • the authorized person for missing persons;
  • the National Information Bureau.

Step 4: In Case of Refusal

If the investigator refuses to appoint the examination, relatives of servicemen can contact the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights to conduct the appropriate expert study.

Warning

Experts emphasize: there is no need to pay money for "release" – the search for missing persons is free of charge. Such offers are fraudulent.

It is also not recommended to discuss details in open comments on social networks to avoid harming the investigation and the safety of people.

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