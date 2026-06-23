Constitution Day 2026: Date, History of the Holiday, and What Will Happen with the Day Off

Constitution Day of Ukraine is one of the main state holidays, celebrated annually on June 28.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Constitution Day of Ukraine is celebrated annually on June 28. This is a special date in the calendar, as it is enshrined in the Basic Law of the state as a public holiday. The event is dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine — a document that defines the foundations of the state's functioning, guarantees the rights and freedoms of citizens, establishes their duties, and regulates the activities of government bodies.

Day off during martial law

Traditionally, Constitution Day is one of the official holidays and non-working days. In 2026, June 28 falls on a Sunday. According to the rules that were in effect before the introduction of martial law, the day off should have been moved to Monday, June 29.

However, during martial law, special labor legislation norms apply. According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law," provisions regarding holidays and non-working days are temporarily not applied. Therefore, additional days off and the transfer of working days during this period are not provided.

The path to adopting the Constitution of Ukraine

The modern history of the creation of the Constitution began after the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine on July 16, 1990. Already in the autumn of the same year, a Constitutional Commission was formed, which began preparing the new Basic Law of the independent state.

Over the following years, extensive work on the text of the document continued. Various drafts of the Constitution were discussed by politicians, lawyers, and representatives of the public. Among the most debated issues were the distribution of powers between government bodies, the right to private property, state symbols, language policy, and the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

After lengthy discussions, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the final version of the Constitution on the night of June 27 to 28, 1996. The document was supported by the required majority of people's deputies. The Constitution officially came into force on the morning of June 28, which became one of the most important events in the history of independent Ukraine.

The adopted Constitution enshrined the model of state governance, defined the system of government bodies, and guaranteed human rights. The document recognized the Ukrainian language as the sole state language, enshrined national symbols, confirmed the right to private property, and defined the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea within Ukraine.

The Basic Law became the legal foundation for the development of the state and society, creating mechanisms to protect democratic values and citizens' freedoms.

Why Constitution Day is a state holiday

Constitution Day holds special significance for the Ukrainian people as it symbolizes the affirmation of statehood, independence, and the rule of law. The Constitution defines the foundations of the social system, guarantees human rights and freedoms, regulates the activities of state institutions, and ensures the functioning of a democratic system.

The holiday reminds of the value of an independent state, the responsibility of citizens to society, and the importance of adhering to constitutional principles. For Ukraine, the Constitution became not only a legal document but also a symbol of national unity, sovereignty, and the aspiration for democratic development.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.