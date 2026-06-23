The Pension Fund in Kyiv Region Changes the Procedure for Consulting Citizens from July 1

From July 1, citizens can contact the unified PFU Contact Center for consultations.

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Starting July 1, 2026, the procedure for providing telephone consultations on issues within the competence of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Kyiv region will change. From now on, all citizen inquiries by phone will be handled exclusively through the unified PFU Contact Center.

As reported by the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Kyiv region, the changes are being introduced to increase the efficiency of remote service, simplify access to information, and improve the quality and promptness of consultations.

For consultations, citizens can contact the unified PFU Contact Center. Phone numbers:

0 800 503 753

(044) 281-08-70

(044) 281-08-71

Contact Center working hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM;

Saturday – 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

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