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Lavrov announced Russia's readiness to resume negotiations with Ukraine from the stopping point

13:16, 23 June 2026
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According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia is ready at any moment to resume negotiations with Ukraine and continue them from the stage at which they were stopped.
Lavrov announced Russia's readiness to resume negotiations with Ukraine from the stopping point
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Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine at any moment and continue them from the stage at which they were stopped. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

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"We are ready to resume them anytime at the point where they stopped," Lavrov said.

He added that the settlement parameters were discussed and agreed upon in Alaska almost a year ago. 

It should be noted that the last round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the USA took place on February 17-18, 2026, in Geneva. The next meeting was scheduled for March 5 in Abu Dhabi, but it was postponed, and a new date has not been set.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready now to start direct negotiations with Putin to achieve the end of the war without waiting for the USA to resolve other international conflicts.

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