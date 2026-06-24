Summer rush on the railway: demand for trains to Odesa exceeds supply by 4.5 times

In the midst of the summer season, demand for railway tickets is rapidly increasing — Ukrzaliznytsia named the routes where Ukrainians find it hardest to buy seats due to their acute shortage.

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The summer season remains the period of the highest load on railway transportation. Ukrainians are massively going on vacations, to rest in the Carpathians, Lviv, and Odesa, causing demand for tickets to significantly exceed supply.

Last year, the shortage of seats on popular routes became one of the main problems of the season. It was especially difficult to buy tickets to Odesa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, and Uzhhorod.

On some trains, tickets sold out within minutes after sales opened, and passengers frequently complained about the lack of available seats and the need to constantly monitor the appearance of additional carriages and trains.

A similar situation is observed in 2026. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, over one million passengers used railway transport from June 8 to 21.

Demand for the Kyiv – Lviv route exceeds supply threefold

The highest demand is traditionally recorded on the Kyiv – Lviv route and in the opposite direction. According to the company, the number of people wishing to buy tickets on this route exceeds the available supply by three times.

To meet demand, Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional trains and transferred carriages from less loaded routes to the most popular ones. This way, the company tries to provide travel opportunities for more passengers during the peak summer season.

Ukrzaliznytsia notes that a significant part of the passenger flow currently consists of organized children's groups, including young athletes as well as children of active and fallen servicemen.

Odesa and Lviv top the list of routes with a large ticket shortage

The greatest rush this summer is recorded by Ukrzaliznytsia on routes to Odesa and Lviv. The most critical situation is on the Kyiv – Odesa route, where demand for tickets exceeds the number of available seats by 4.5 times: passengers made 131.8 thousand search queries while only 29.2 thousand seats were available.

At the same time, the Kyiv – Lviv route remains the busiest — with over 187 thousand searches, which is three times the supply.

A significant shortage of seats is also observed on the Kyiv – Kharkiv, Kyiv – Dnipro, and Kyiv – Vinnytsia routes, where demand approximately doubles the number of available seats.

The carrier promises additional trips

The company acknowledges that the shortage of tickets on popular routes persists. Therefore, the carrier continues to schedule additional trips and increase the number of seats on the most demanded routes, especially for weekend trips to rest.

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