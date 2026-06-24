How Long the Deferral Will Last After the End of the Contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine – See Calculations Details

The Ministry of Defense explained how additional deferral periods will be calculated for servicemen after the contract.

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The Ministry of Defense has introduced a new basic contract with defined conditions for all servicemen and clarified what the deferral period will be after its completion.

As reported by the defense department, after the expiration of the basic contract, servicemen are guaranteed a basic deferral period of six months.

In addition, additional deferral time is provided depending on the performance of combat missions and previous military service.

Thus, for each day of performing combat missions, an additional day of deferral is granted, and for each year of service up to 2022 — one additional month.

The total duration of the deferral will be determined taking into account all grounds. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the guaranteed provision of deferral is one of the advantages of the new basic contract.

Recall that the term of the basic contract is 24 months. It can be concluded by both conscripts and current servicemen.

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