Water misting frames are being installed in Kyiv to combat the heat

33 water misting frames will be installed in the city.

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Additional elements are being installed in Kyiv to make the urban space more comfortable during the summer heat. 33 water misting frames will be installed in various districts of the city.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the work has already begun and is planned to be completed by the end of next week.

The water misting frames are a simple yet effective solution to reduce heat stress and increase comfort for residents during the hot summer period.

Where the water misting frames will be installed

Holosiivskyi District:

Maxym Rylsky Park;

Square on Heroiv Mariupolia Street;

Holosiivskyi Avenue (near the District State Administration).

Darnytskyi District:

Pozniaky Park;

Square on Oleksandra Koshytsia Street;

Internationalist Warriors Park;

Square on Vyshniakivska Street, 12.

Desnianskyi District:

Molodizhnyi Park;

Festival Park;

Desnianskyi Park;

Park along Roman Shukhevych Avenue;

Square named after Vyacheslav Veremiy.

Dniprovskyi District:

Peremoha Park;

Avrora Park;

Park on Yuri Shumskyi Street;

Park near Telbin Lake;

Kusum Square on Almatynska Street.

Obolonskyi District:

Natalka Park.

Pecherskyi District:

Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard;

Park of Eternal Glory.

Podilskyi District:

Square on Shchekavytska Square;

Kurenivskyi Park;

Petro Sahaidachnyi Square.

Sviatoshynskyi District:

Sovky Park;

International Park;

Akademika Vernadskogo Boulevard.

Solomianskyi District:

Vidradnyi Park;

Orlyatko Park;

Mykola Zerov Park;

Square of Athlete Defenders of Ukraine.

Shevchenkivskyi District:

Khreshchatyk Street;

T. H. Shevchenko Park;

Veselka Park;

Park on the slopes of the Landscape Alley;

Square near the National Circus of Ukraine.

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