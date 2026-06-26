  1. In Ukraine

Water misting frames are being installed in Kyiv to combat the heat

22:00, 26 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
33 water misting frames will be installed in the city.
Water misting frames are being installed in Kyiv to combat the heat
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Additional elements are being installed in Kyiv to make the urban space more comfortable during the summer heat. 33 water misting frames will be installed in various districts of the city.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the work has already begun and is planned to be completed by the end of next week.

The water misting frames are a simple yet effective solution to reduce heat stress and increase comfort for residents during the hot summer period.

Where the water misting frames will be installed

Holosiivskyi District:

Maxym Rylsky Park;

Square on Heroiv Mariupolia Street;

Holosiivskyi Avenue (near the District State Administration).

Darnytskyi District:

Pozniaky Park;

Square on Oleksandra Koshytsia Street;

Internationalist Warriors Park;

Square on Vyshniakivska Street, 12.

Desnianskyi District:

Molodizhnyi Park;

Festival Park;

Desnianskyi Park;

Park along Roman Shukhevych Avenue;

Square named after Vyacheslav Veremiy.

Dniprovskyi District:

Peremoha Park;

Avrora Park;

Park on Yuri Shumskyi Street;

Park near Telbin Lake;

Kusum Square on Almatynska Street.

Obolonskyi District:

Natalka Park.

Pecherskyi District:

Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard;

Park of Eternal Glory.

Podilskyi District:

Square on Shchekavytska Square;

Kurenivskyi Park;

Petro Sahaidachnyi Square.

Sviatoshynskyi District:

Sovky Park;

International Park;

Akademika Vernadskogo Boulevard.

Solomianskyi District:

Vidradnyi Park;

Orlyatko Park;

Mykola Zerov Park;

Square of Athlete Defenders of Ukraine.

Shevchenkivskyi District:

Khreshchatyk Street;

T. H. Shevchenko Park;

Veselka Park;

Park on the slopes of the Landscape Alley;

Square near the National Circus of Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

A Few Hours to Prepare for a Hearing Is Not Enough for a Fair Trial: How a Case of Petty Hooliganism Ended Up in the ECHR

A few hours to prepare for a hearing is not enough for a fair trial: how a case of petty hooliganism ended up in the ECHR.

The National Bank of Ukraine cancels anonymous top-ups via terminals: operations can only be confirmed through a mobile phone

Financial inclusion bank and new rules for terminals: a guide for users.

The Grand Chamber explained why the state should be held responsible for the actions of the “Berkut” during Maidan

The state can be a civil defendant in a criminal proceeding, and compensation for damages under Article 1174 of the Civil Code of Ukraine cannot be simultaneously imposed on both the official and the state.

Military service is not a valid reason: The Supreme Court confirmed refusal to return a mortgaged apartment due to statute of limitations

The Supreme Court refused to return a mortgaged apartment sold at auction due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and did not recognize military service as a valid reason.

Territorial Recruitment Centre officers without balaclavas and only under video recording: the commission proposed new rules for mobilization measures

The Verkhovna Rada Commission reported problems identified during mobilization measures, including the use of balaclavas, shortcomings in video recording, and gaps during the delivery of citizens to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]