From August 3, cosmetics and perfumes may become more expensive, and some brands may disappear from sale

New rules for cosmetics may change the Ukrainian market starting from early August.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A petition has been registered in Ukraine calling for the postponement of the implementation of the Technical Regulation on cosmetic products and its revision. The author of the appeal warns that the full introduction of new requirements scheduled for August 3, 2026, may lead to a reduction in the range of cosmetics, price increases, closure of some stores, and additional costs for manufacturers and importers.

At the same time, the Technical Regulation itself is intended to harmonize Ukrainian rules with European standards, strengthen control over the safety of cosmetics, and establish uniform requirements for all market participants.

The practical application of these norms became the subject of discussion, resulting in a public petition.

Why they are asking to postpone the Technical Regulation on cosmetic products

On August 3, 2026, the two-year transitional period for the Technical Regulation on cosmetic products, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated January 20, 2021, No. 65, will end. From this date, all cosmetic products introduced to the Ukrainian market for the first time must comply with the new requirements.

The petition author emphasizes that the introduction of the Technical Regulation is an important step to ensure a high level of human health protection. At the same time, in his opinion, the mechanism for implementing the new requirements has already led to a number of negative consequences for both market participants and consumers.

What problems for business and buyers are mentioned in the petition

The appeal states that cosmetic brands without exclusive representatives in Ukraine are already beginning to disappear from store assortments. Due to the lack of necessary documentation, such products cannot undergo the notification procedure by official importers. This primarily concerns budget segment cosmetics, which are in high demand among Ukrainian consumers.

In addition, it is claimed that the high cost of certification and expert examinations leads to a reduction in the assortment of Ukrainian cosmetic manufacturers. According to the author, some brands are already ceasing operations due to the inability to meet the new requirements.

It is also predicted that after the full implementation of the Technical Regulation, the market will mainly consist of expensive products or cosmetics will become significantly more expensive, which will negatively affect buyers.

The petition also draws attention to reports on social networks about the possible mass closure of stores whose activities are based on self-import or the sale of cosmetic and perfumery samples.

According to the author, this may lead to job cuts and a decrease in tax revenues to the state budget.

What shortcomings of the regulation, according to the author, require revision

The Technical Regulation was developed based on the European Union Regulation No. 1223/2009 on cosmetic products. However, as the author notes, cosmetics already certified in the EU cannot be sold in Ukraine without undergoing a repeated examination.

It is also noted that although the document was approved back in 2021, its actual implementation by state authorities began only in December 2025. During this time, as stated in the appeal, the practical application of the new requirements revealed a number of conflicts and gaps in regulatory regulation.

Separately, importers and manufacturers report the high cost of expert examinations, which is associated with significant demand for such services, a shortage of specialists, and limited time to fulfill the new requirements.

The author of the appeal believes that the reduction in the range of cosmetics in Ukraine will stimulate the development of buyer services, the purchase of goods from European online stores, and the import of cosmetics in duty-free international parcels, which may lead to losses in the state budget.

What is proposed in the petition

It is stated that the introduction of the Technical Regulation requirements under current conditions may worsen the situation of Ukrainian business and consumers, as well as reduce tax revenues to the state budget.

In this regard, the government is asked to postpone the implementation of the Technical Regulation on cosmetic products and revise it.

Petition No. 41/010197-26ep was registered on June 26, 2026. At the time of publication, 92 days remained until the end of the signature collection.

What the Technical Regulation on cosmetic products provides

The Technical Regulation on cosmetic products was approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 65 dated January 20, 2021. The document harmonizes Ukrainian legislation with the European Union Regulation No. 1223/2009 and establishes uniform rules for the production, import, sale, and state control of cosmetic products. Its adoption was intended not only to bring Ukrainian standards closer to European ones but also to increase the safety level of cosmetics and update outdated industry regulations.

Until August 3, 2026, a transitional period was in effect during which products introduced into circulation before that date could be sold. After its completion, all new cosmetic products entering the Ukrainian market must comply with the requirements of the Technical Regulation.

What new requirements are established for manufacturers and importers

One of the key changes was the rejection of the permit system. Instead of obtaining separate permits, manufacturers or importers must undergo a notification procedure — inform the competent authority about the product introduction through a special electronic portal. At the same time, business responsibility for product safety is significantly increased.

For each cosmetic product, a responsible person must be designated — manufacturer, importer, or authorized representative. This person is responsible for product compliance with legal requirements, preparation of technical documentation, safety assessment, and product recall from the market if necessary.

Each cosmetic product must have an information file containing data on product composition, manufacturing technology, laboratory test results, safety assessment, evidence of claimed properties, and a complete set of technical documentation. This file must be kept for at least ten years after the last batch is placed on the market.

How cosmetic products will be controlled

The regulation introduces full state market surveillance of cosmetic products. It will be carried out by the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control.

Inspections may be conducted during customs clearance, in stores, warehouses, online stores, beauty salons, clinics, and other places of sale or use of cosmetics. If a product is recognized as unsafe or non-compliant with established requirements, it may be withdrawn from circulation or recalled, and market operators may face penalties.

What requirements are established for cosmetic products

The new rules significantly strengthen requirements for cosmetic composition, labeling, and safety confirmation. The regulation expands the list of prohibited substances, defines lists of allowed preservatives, colorants, and UV filters, and establishes separate requirements for nanomaterials and other potentially hazardous components.

Before being put on sale, each cosmetic product must undergo a safety assessment conducted by a qualified expert with appropriate medical or pharmaceutical education. A safety report is prepared based on the results, which is a mandatory part of the technical documentation. In addition, manufacturers must confirm all declared cosmetic properties with appropriate studies or other evidence.

The regulation also mandates the implementation of good manufacturing practice (GMP), sets new labeling requirements, and imposes additional obligations not only on manufacturers and importers but also on cosmetic distributors.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.