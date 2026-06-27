Issuing a foreign passport: who will receive a document for 4 years, and who — for 10

There are several important rules that everyone applying for a foreign passport in Ukraine should know.

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The first foreign passport for a child, a travel document after 16 years of age, or re-issuance — in each case, the same basic rules apply, but the validity period of the passport and the list of required documents depend on the applicant's age and specific circumstances. At the same time, the legislation establishes restrictions on the number of valid foreign passports that one Ukrainian citizen can have simultaneously, and for certain categories of applicants, special requirements for submitting a photograph are provided.

For how long is a foreign passport issued

A passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad is issued for different periods depending on the person's age.

For children from birth, a foreign passport is issued for 4 years.

For persons who have reached the age of 16, the passport for traveling abroad is valid for 10 years.

What documents are needed to apply for a foreign passport

To apply for a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad, the following must be submitted:

an application form, which is created and printed by the employee accepting the documents;

passport of a citizen of Ukraine — for persons who have reached 14 years of age;

birth certificate or a document confirming the fact of birth — for children or when applying for the passport for the first time;

a certificate of registration of a person as a citizen of Ukraine — if the passport is issued for the first time using the Register's means and at the time of the applicant's birth both or one of the parents were foreigners or stateless persons;

a document proving the identity of the legal representative, as well as a document confirming their authority, if the documents are submitted by a legal representative (except when the representative is one of the parents);

a document confirming payment of the administrative fee or a document confirming the right to exemption from payment;

information about the declared or registered place of residence or about deregistration or absence of relevant data (if available). This can be an extract from the territorial community register, e-passport, e-foreign passport, or a citizen's passport of Ukraine issued in 1994;

a document with the registration number of the taxpayer's account card (RNOKPP) or data about RNOKPP entered in the passport or birth certificate (if available).

When can a photograph be submitted instead of taking a photo

For certain categories of applicants, the legislation provides a special procedure.

If the passport is issued to a child under 12 years old or a person who cannot move independently due to a prolonged health disorder and requires urgent treatment abroad (with a confirming medical certificate), a photo sized 10×15 cm may be submitted for scanning.

How many foreign passports can be held simultaneously

At the same time, it is necessary to consider the legislative restriction: a citizen of Ukraine cannot simultaneously have more than two valid passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

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