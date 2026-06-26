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Military personnel will be able to change units in just a few clicks: testing a new approach

17:33, 26 June 2026
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Simplified transfers within a single corps are being tested in Army+.
Military personnel will be able to change units in just a few clicks: testing a new approach
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Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of testing simplified transfers within a single corps through Army+.

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According to him, the main task is to make this process clear for the military personnel while maintaining the combat readiness of the units.

“At the first stage, the program will operate for transfers within the 16th and 19th army corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A serviceman will be able to submit a report through Army+ for transfer between military units that are part of or under the operational command of the respective corps,” he said.

Reports can be submitted by enlisted personnel and non-commissioned officers serving in the designated corps, who do not hold officer positions, are not in special combat units and AWOL.

All stages are conducted through Army+:

- submission of the report with an electronic signature;

- tracking the review status;

- receiving decisions and explanations in the application.

“To maintain the combat readiness of units, the new approach provides clear rules: transfers are possible only within the operational zone of one corps with defined review deadlines and monthly limits on the number of transfers,” Fedorov said.

The beta test will continue until September 24. After piloting and evaluating the results, it is planned to scale this solution.

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