  1. In Ukraine

What to Do If You Are Stopped by the Patrol Police: 7 Mistakes Drivers Make

07:36, 28 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
How to behave during a police car stop and which mistakes are better to avoid.
What to Do If You Are Stopped by the Patrol Police: 7 Mistakes Drivers Make
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Being stopped by the patrol police often causes drivers to feel nervous or have an emotional reaction. At the same time, the first few minutes of communication often determine whether the conversation will proceed calmly or escalate into a conflict. Lawyers advise drivers not to act hastily, not to give in to emotions, and to remember their rights and duties. There are a number of common mistakes to avoid when interacting with law enforcement officers.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Should you get out of the car after being stopped?

After stopping the vehicle, you should not immediately get out of the car.

If the police officer deems it necessary, they will ask the driver to leave the vehicle. Until that moment, you can remain behind the wheel and communicate through the open window. Getting out of the car on your own without an invitation may raise additional suspicions from the officer.

Don't rush to justify yourself

If you are stopped, you should not immediately start explaining your actions or apologizing.

The reason for the stop may be different from what the driver assumes. Premature explanations can only complicate the situation. First, it is worth listening to the officer and clarifying the reason for the stop.

Do not offer an unlawful benefit

Attempting to "negotiate" with a police officer by offering an unlawful benefit is a criminal offense.

Ukrainian law provides criminal liability not only for receiving unlawful benefits but also for offering them. If a driver disagrees with the actions or decisions of the police officer, they have the right to appeal them in accordance with the law. Any attempts to "resolve the issue on the spot" can lead to much more serious legal consequences.

What to do if you disagree with the violation

Police officers, like any other people, can make mistakes.

If the driver is sure they did not violate traffic rules, it is worth expressing disagreement and asking to have the relevant explanations entered into the protocol or ruling. Later, their position can be confirmed by video surveillance recordings, dashcam footage, or witness testimonies.

Do not provoke a conflict

Threats, rudeness, a condescending tone, or attempts to exert psychological pressure will not help resolve the situation.

On the contrary, such behavior can only escalate the conflict. It is much more effective to conduct the conversation calmly, politely, and without unnecessary emotions.

How to properly defend your position

If the driver believes they are being unjustly accused of a violation, it is not worth turning the communication into an argument.

References to legislation or lawyers' opinions do not always help convince the police officer directly at the stop. Instead, it is advisable to present your arguments in explanations attached to procedural documents. Calm, reasoned communication significantly increases the chances of a constructive dialogue.

Are jokes appropriate when communicating with patrol officers?

A sense of humor is a positive trait, but during the performance of their duties, police officers primarily do their job.

Therefore, it is not worth building communication on jokes or excessive familiarity. It is best to conduct the conversation calmly, politely, and professionally.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Retiree Demanded That Non-Payment of Indexed Pensions Be Recognized as a “Criminal Offense” and Sought UAH 24 Million: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Grand Chamber rejected the pensioner who demanded to recognize the non-payment of indexed pensions as a 'criminal offense'.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position regarding Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Reform of Medical and Social Expert Commission: Expert Teams Establish Disability for Only One Year for Irreversible Health Conditions

The Ministry of Health assures that the OPFO system operates according to clear criteria, but patients face disregard of direct legal norms.

Can a landlord refuse to return a security deposit to a tenant because of a scratch on the furniture: what the court says

Renting housing often ends with conflicts over the security deposit, which landlords do not always agree to return.

After leaving temporarily occupied territories, pensions can be lost — without mandatory identification, payments will not be made

In 2026, the Pension Fund of Ukraine continues the mechanism of mandatory physical identification for certain categories of pension and insurance payment recipients.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]