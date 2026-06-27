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Sentenced to 15 years, but preparing an appeal: a child rapist was convicted in Khmelnytskyi region

23:31, 27 June 2026
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In Khmelnytskyi region, the court sentenced a 45-year-old man to 15 years in prison for years of raping and intimidating his underage stepdaughter, but the prosecution demands life imprisonment.
Sentenced to 15 years, but preparing an appeal: a child rapist was convicted in Khmelnytskyi region
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In Khmelnytskyi region, the court sentenced a 45-year-old man for committing lewd acts and raping a minor child. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but prosecutors are preparing an appeal insisting on life imprisonment.

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According to the prosecution, sexual violence against the girl lasted for years. The offender had been living in a common-law marriage with the victim's mother since 2016. He began his illegal actions in 2017, when the child was only 5 years old. In 2020, when the girl turned 8, the stepfather raped her for the first time. Subsequently, during 2024–2025, he repeatedly engaged in intimate relations with his stepdaughter, taking advantage of the mother's absence at home.

The abuse continued even after the couple divorced. The man invited the child they shared with his ex-wife—the younger son—as well as the victim girl to his home. While the boy watched cartoons in another room, the convicted man again committed sexual violence. To conceal his crimes, the offender intimidated the child and threatened to harm her and her mother. Despite the psychological pressure, the girl told her mother everything, who immediately contacted law enforcement agencies.

The court found the man guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine related to violence and lewd acts against a minor. In addition to 15 years imprisonment, information about the convicted person will be permanently entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against Sexual Freedom and Sexual Integrity of Minors.

Despite the verdict, the prosecution is preparing an appeal, insisting on sentencing the convicted to life imprisonment.

Until the verdict takes legal effect, the convicted will remain in custody without the right to bail.

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