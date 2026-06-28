Is a foreigner's permanent residence permit valid if it is subject to exchange during martial law

The Migration Service clarified issues regarding foreigners' permanent residence permits.

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The Migration Service explained whether a foreigner's permanent residence permit in Ukraine, which is subject to exchange during martial law, is valid.

The agency noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1202 dated October 21, 2022, "Some issues of implementing legislative acts in the field of migration under martial law," provides that permanent residence permits, except those issued to citizens of the Russian Federation, whose validity has expired or which are subject to exchange according to the legislation after February 24, 2022, confirm the legal grounds for permanent residence in Ukraine and the right to enter Ukraine during the martial law period and for 30 calendar days from the day of its termination or cancellation.

They also added that foreigners or stateless persons, except citizens of the Russian Federation, are obliged to submit documents for the exchange of such permanent residence permits within 30 calendar days from the day of termination or cancellation of martial law in the manner prescribed by law.

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