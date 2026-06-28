Fico Opposed New Military Aid to Ukraine Ahead of NATO Summit

Robert Fico also stated that he cannot prevent other countries from strengthening their defense, but warned of the "risk of war escalation."

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico opposed Bratislava's involvement in financial aid to Ukraine. He said this on Slovak Radio.

According to him, next week high-ranking officials are to discuss the Slovak government's position regarding the July NATO summit in Ankara.

"I will conduct all negotiations so that the delegation going to Ankara will not have the opportunity to involve Slovakia in these military loans," Fico said.

He also stated that he cannot prevent other countries from strengthening their defense but warned of the "risk of war escalation."

"No support for the war," Fico said, commenting on the possibility of new military aid packages to Ukraine.

The NATO summit is scheduled for July 7-8 in the capital of Turkey. According to Politico, NATO allies are expected to sign contracts worth billions of dollars for arms supplies and increase weapons production.

The publication writes that in the draft statement, NATO allies also promise to support Ukraine with military aid amounting to EUR 70 billion. As journalists note, one diplomat said that support for Ukraine will likely be the most contentious point.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.