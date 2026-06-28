Employee Reservation During Mobilization: Deadlines and Who Has the Right to Deferral

Deferral processing is possible only after confirming the enterprise's status.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The procedure for reserving conscripts is regulated by Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" and the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 76 dated January 27, 2023. This was reminded by the territorial recruitment and social support center.

The right to reservation is granted to:

category "A" civil servants and certain officials of local self-government bodies;

category "B" and "C" civil servants and local self-government officials — within established quotas;

employees of enterprises, institutions, and organizations performing mobilization tasks;

employees of enterprises, institutions, and organizations recognized as critically important for the functioning of the economy, ensuring the livelihood of the population, or the needs of the Defense Forces.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk regional recruitment center, it was explained that the reservation procedure involves several stages. First, the enterprise must obtain the status of critically important or confirm the presence of a mobilization task. After that, lists of conscripted employees are formed and submitted for approval in the manner established by the state. After approval, the employee is granted a deferral from conscription during mobilization.

Regarding the duration of the reservation — according to the Procedure for Reserving Conscripts, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 76, the deferral period cannot exceed:

the duration of mobilization — for certain categories of civil servants and officials;

the term of the contract for the supply of goods, performance of work, or provision of services for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations — for employees of enterprises fulfilling such orders;

12 months — for certain categories of employees of critically important enterprises;

the term of the contract or the term for which the person is elected or appointed — for categories defined by law.

Temporary reservation for up to 45 calendar days is separately provided for some employees of defense industry enterprises who have unresolved military registration issues.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.