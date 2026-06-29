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Train travel in the heat – how to choose a carriage with air conditioning and what affects cooling efficiency

07:00, 29 June 2026
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Ukrzaliznytsia explained how to prepare for travel during the heat and what to pay attention to when buying tickets.
Train travel in the heat – how to choose a carriage with air conditioning and what affects cooling efficiency
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This week, Ukraine is expecting intense heat, and despite the high temperatures, trains continue to run on schedule. Passengers are advised to consider the specifics of air conditioner operation and prepare for the trip in advance.

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Ukrzaliznytsia noted that in many European countries, due to the heat, railway operators have already been forced to limit train speeds and, in some cases, even cancel certain services.

During the trip, passengers are advised to have a sufficient supply of drinking water, a portable fan or a hand fan, a power bank, a light head covering, and a light snack.

People who have difficulty tolerating heat or have chronic illnesses are recommended to consult their family doctor in advance regarding medications that may be needed on the road.

Before purchasing a ticket, Ukrzaliznytsia advises paying attention to the "snowflake" symbol next to the carriage number in the app or on the official website. It indicates the presence of an air conditioning system in the carriage.

If this symbol is crossed out with a red line, it means that the carriage is not equipped with air conditioning by the manufacturer. This should be taken into account when planning trips on hot days.

Ukrzaliznytsia also explained the specifics of air conditioning system operation. They work most effectively after the train accelerates to speeds above 40 km/h. When the outside temperature exceeds +30 °C, cooling of the carriage may occur gradually.

Additionally, the efficiency of air conditioning may be lower on sections with speed restrictions or during prolonged travel at low speeds. This particularly applies to mountain routes to Rakhiv, Solotvyno, Chop, and Uzhhorod, trains No. 99/100 Kyiv – Bucharest, No. 351/352 Kyiv – Chișinău, and No. 353/354 Kyiv – Chișinău while passing through the territory of the Republic of Moldova, as well as the time spent passing border and customs control by international trains.

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