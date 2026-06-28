  1. In Ukraine

Commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade Volodymyr Kononnikov Found Dead – Operational Command “South”

19:19, 28 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
According to preliminary information, no signs of violent death were found.
Commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade Volodymyr Kononnikov Found Dead – Operational Command “South”
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, was found dead. This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the command, on Sunday, June 28, Colonel Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Kononnikov was found lifeless.

The circumstances of the officer's death are currently being clarified. Law enforcement agencies are conducting initial investigative actions, and an official investigation has also been appointed.

According to preliminary information, no signs of violent death were detected. Final conclusions are to be made after the investigation is completed.

The Operational Command "South" reported that they are fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies and urged media representatives and the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to respect the privacy of the deceased's family.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Temporary Ban on Pension Garnishment During Martial Law Does Not Work Automatically for "Universal" Cards

The Supreme Court denied a pensioner’s claim to recover funds debited from a pension account by a private executor.

Dropshipping and the Single Tax: Why a Popular Sales Model Can Create Problems for Sole Proprietors

Dropshipping for sole proprietors: a simple sales model that can practically create tax risks.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Retiree Demanded That Non-Payment of Indexed Pensions Be Recognized as a “Criminal Offense” and Sought UAH 24 Million: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Grand Chamber rejected the pensioner who demanded to recognize the non-payment of indexed pensions as a 'criminal offense'.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]