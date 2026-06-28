Commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade Volodymyr Kononnikov Found Dead – Operational Command “South”

According to preliminary information, no signs of violent death were found.

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The commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, was found dead. This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

According to the command, on Sunday, June 28, Colonel Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Kononnikov was found lifeless.

The circumstances of the officer's death are currently being clarified. Law enforcement agencies are conducting initial investigative actions, and an official investigation has also been appointed.

According to preliminary information, no signs of violent death were detected. Final conclusions are to be made after the investigation is completed.

The Operational Command "South" reported that they are fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies and urged media representatives and the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to respect the privacy of the deceased's family.

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