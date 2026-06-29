In Kyiv, 2 million UAH was embezzled on the delivery of cars already delivered from abroad

According to the prosecutor's office, an official set a condition for the heads of enterprises – they had to pay for the transportation of cars, including from Germany, although at the time of signing the transportation agreements to Kyiv, the cars were already in the capital.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Kyiv, a former official of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) was notified of suspicion in a case regarding the alleged embezzlement of budget funds amounting to about 2 million UAH allocated for the transportation of cars that were already in Ukraine at the time the contracts were signed.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, in 2023–2025, international donors transferred humanitarian aid to Kyiv in the form of cars and special equipment, which were subsequently handed over to municipal enterprises.

However, law enforcement officers established that the KCSA official allegedly demanded that the heads of municipal enterprises pay for the "transportation" of equipment, including from abroad to Kyiv, despite the fact that the vehicles were actually already in the capital.

According to the investigation, municipal enterprises transferred funds to the account of an individual entrepreneur.

The case involves at least 7 municipal enterprises and 29 units of transport and special equipment, including Volkswagen Transporter, Kubota, Deere, Bobcat Loader, and others.

About 2 million UAH from the Kyiv budget was spent on such services, the prosecutor's office notes.

The actions of the former official have been qualified as embezzlement of budget funds.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.