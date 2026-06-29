Advocacy, Notariat and Judicial Governance: Ukraine and Germany Signed a Justice Cooperation Program

The Ministries of Justice of Ukraine and Germany signed a Working Cooperation Program in Justice sphere until 2028.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Kyiv, the Ministries of Justice of Ukraine and Germany signed a Legal Cooperation Working Program until 2028. It covers 17 areas – from supporting Ukraine during negotiations for EU accession and digitalization of justice and combating corruption to the development of probation and protection of citizens' rights.

The document was signed on June 26 by the Acting Minister of Justice of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Lyudmyla Sugak and the Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany, Dr. Stefanie Hubig.

Lyudmyla Sugak thanked Germany for its unwavering support of Ukraine amid the full-scale war and consistent assistance to its European integration aspirations. According to her, the new program is intended to give practical meaning to bilateral cooperation and help Ukraine bring its justice system closer to European Union standards.

"Ukraine and Germany have a multilateral treaty and legal framework formed over years of interstate partnership. The new Working Program will become another part of this large puzzle. I am confident that it will promote constructive cooperation between our ministries. In particular, it will facilitate the adaptation of national legislation to EU law and the implementation of roadmaps on the rule of law and the functioning of democratic institutions. Ukraine's European course is irreversible. We are ready for deep legal and institutional integration into the EU and count on your comprehensive support along this path," she stated.

In turn, the Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Stefanie Hubig congratulated Ukraine on the opening of Cluster 1 and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation between the ministries: "The Ministries of Justice of Ukraine and Germany have been closely cooperating for many years. I am very glad that today we have laid the foundation for continuing and strengthening our relations. The Working Program we signed today is connected to a large project – Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Justice and the rule of law will play an extremely important role in this process. Germany is determined to support Ukraine on its path to the EU to the best of its ability. Therefore, it was important for me to come to Kyiv to sign our Working Program."

The new Working Program provides for interaction between Ukraine and Germany in the following areas:

- Harmonization with the EU;

- Execution of punishments and probation;

- Judicial expertise and court-appointed experts;

- Criminal and criminal procedural legislation;

- Asset confiscation and combating corruption;

- Alternative dispute resolution;

- Free legal aid, assistance with procedural costs, and access to justice;

- Bankruptcy;

- Family law and medical assistance in artificial insemination;

- Exchange of experience regarding the Hague Conventions;

- Legislation on the legal profession;

- Notariat;

- Implementation of roadmaps on the rule of law and the functioning of democratic institutions;

- State registration of legal entities;

- State registration of marriage;

- Judicial governance and self-governance;

- Digitalization.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine's needs for expert and technical support. In particular, they talked about facilitating Ukraine's EU accession process and supporting the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law, development of the penitentiary system and judicial expertise, cooperation in civil, family, and criminal cases, including international child abduction, alimony enforcement, digitalization of justice (electronic court, online marriage), and other issues.

The new Working Program continues the cooperation that the ministries carried out under the previous program until 2024.

Photo: minjust.gov.ua

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.