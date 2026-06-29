Court in Vinnytsia Sentences Man to 3 Years in Prison for Threatening to Kill a Prosecutor During a Hearing

As a result of combined sentences, the man was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison.

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The Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia Region considered a criminal case against a man accused of threatening a law enforcement officer (Part 1, Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Circumstances of the Case

The court established that the incident occurred during the hearing of another case, where the man was accused of theft committed on a large scale under martial law conditions (Part 4, Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the hearing, the accused began to use obscene language and threatened to harm the life and health of a law enforcement officer, specifically the prosecutor, due to the prosecutor performing his official duties.

Ignoring the presiding judge's remarks regarding his inappropriate behavior in the courtroom and the demand to stop threatening the prosecutor, the accused continued to threaten violence and physical harm to the prosecutor, which led the judge to decide to remove the accused from the courtroom.

Later, when the prosecutor passed by the detention cell, the accused punched the glass and again expressed a threat to kill the prosecutor.

Admission of Guilt

In the court hearing, the man fully admitted his guilt, confirmed the circumstances of the incident, and agreed with the qualification. He also expressed remorse.

Based on the court proceedings, the court found the man guilty of the crime under Part 1, Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 3 (three) years of imprisonment.

Under Part 4, Article 70 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, taking into account the verdict of the Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia Region dated January 20, 2026, by merging the less severe sentence into the more severe one, the accused was given a final sentence of 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

Currently, the verdict has not yet come into legal force.

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