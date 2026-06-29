Court Refuses to Stop Mass Killing of Over 500 Geese in a US Residential Area

A court in Alabama rejected a lawsuit by residents who tried to block the decision to euthanize over 500 geese.

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In the USA, a judge in Madison County, Alabama, dismissed a case aimed at stopping the euthanasia of geese in the Heritage Plantation Subdivision residential complex, reports WHNT.

The Homeowners Association (HOA) of this residential area announced plans to remove over 500 geese through a culling program implemented by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The HOA stated that they had previously tried non-lethal methods, but these did not stop the increase in the goose population.

Residents filed a lawsuit against the association, asking the court to block the plans to kill the birds. However, Madison County Judge Patrick Tuten stated that he could not grant the request for a preliminary injunction in this case.

According to the judge, the plaintiffs did not meet any of the requirements necessary to apply for preliminary injunctive relief.

In particular, he noted that the plaintiffs failed to prove what specific harm they would suffer as a result of the reduction in the goose population.

"The plaintiffs are not the owners of these geese and do not claim that there is an illegal seizure of property. They do not assert that the destruction of this goose population will lead to a devaluation of their property. They do not seek compensation for moral damages due to the plan to kill the birds. They have provided no evidence that they themselves will suffer immediate and irreparable harm, as required by law," said Patrick Tuten in his ruling.

The judge also added that due to the lack of grounds for applying an injunction, he granted the HOA's motion to dismiss the case, as both parties agreed that the issue of the preliminary injunction was the only subject of the court proceedings.

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