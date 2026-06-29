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The pensioner's daughter won over 86,000 UAH of unpaid pension from the Pension Fund through the court

22:54, 29 June 2026
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After the husband's death in 2025, an inheritance was opened, which included, among other things, the unpaid pension, but the Pension Fund refused to make the payment.
The pensioner's daughter won over 86,000 UAH of unpaid pension from the Pension Fund through the court
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The Khmelnytskyi City District Court obliged the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region to pay the woman 86,309.99 UAH of unpaid pension of her deceased father, recognizing these funds as part of the inheritance.

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As the court established, after the husband's death in 2025, an inheritance was opened, which included, among other things, the unpaid pension. This concerns 86,309.99 UAH, which were accrued back in 2022 following the decision of the Khmelnytskyi District Administrative Court.

After accepting the inheritance, the daughter applied to the Main Department of the Pension Fund in the Khmelnytskyi region with a request to pay these funds. However, the Pension Fund refused to make the payment, which led the heir to go to court.

During the case consideration, representatives of the Pension Fund requested to deny the claim.

However, the Khmelnytskyi City District Court found that during his lifetime the pensioner indeed did not receive the amount of pension due to him due to its recalculation following the decision of the Khmelnytskyi District Administrative Court. Since his family members did not apply to the Main Department of the Pension Fund in the Khmelnytskyi region for the payment of such amounts, these pension payments became part of his inheritance, and the plaintiff, as the sole heir of the first legal order, accepted this inheritance in the prescribed manner.

The court satisfied the claim and recovered from the Main Department of the Pension Fund in the Khmelnytskyi region in favor of the plaintiff, by inheritance after the father's death, the entire specified amount of unpaid pension.

The decision has not yet come into legal force and may be appealed. Case No. 686/6254/26.

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