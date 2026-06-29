Residents of Kyiv region warned about fire hazard

An emergency fire hazard level has been declared in the Kyiv region.

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On Tuesday, June 30, an emergency fire hazard level was declared in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

They warned that weather conditions will contribute to a high likelihood of fire occurrence and spread in ecosystems, given the presence of ignition sources (open flames).

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