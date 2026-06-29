Tariffs for electricity, gas, and water: how much will have to be paid from July 1

From July 1, tariffs for electricity and gas will remain unchanged, while in some cities tariffs for water supply and sewage will increase.

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In July 2026, Ukrainians will continue to pay for electricity at the current tariff — 4.32 UAH per 1 kWh. There was no revision of the electricity cost for household consumers, and this tariff will remain in effect at least until October 31, 2026.

As is known, the government decided to extend the current tariff to avoid increasing the financial burden on households. Thus, the price will be 4.32 UAH per kWh.

At the same time, for certain categories of consumers during the heating season, a preferential tariff will apply. From October 1 to April 30, owners of housing with electric heating will be able to pay for electricity at a price of 2.64 UAH per 1 kWh, if monthly consumption does not exceed 2,000 kWh.

If this volume is exceeded, the entire consumed amount of electricity will be paid at the standard price — 4.32 UAH per 1 kWh.

The preferential tariff applies only to households where electricity is used as the main source of heating. This concerns:

private houses and apartments with electric heating;

apartment buildings that are not connected to gas supply and centralized or autonomous heating systems.

Gas tariff in July

The cost of natural gas for household consumers who are clients of "Naftogaz" will also not change in July. For them, the tariff of 7.96 UAH per cubic meter will continue to apply as before.

The company announced that the "Fixed" tariff plan, used by about 98% of household gas consumers, has been extended until April 30, 2027.

Thus, in the near future, Ukrainians will not have to pay more for either electricity or natural gas.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that in a number of Ukrainian cities and communities, water supply and sewage services are becoming more expensive. Dozens of water utilities have announced their intention to revise tariffs, explaining this by increased costs for production, electricity, labor payment, and the need to modernize worn-out networks. In some communities, the combined tariff for water supply and sewage has already exceeded 100 UAH per cubic meter.

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