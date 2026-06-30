Do documents issued in temporarily occupied territories have legal force in Ukraine

Normative legal acts of the Russian occupation administrations are not recognized by Ukraine, do not create legal consequences, and do not require separate appeal or cancellation.

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Documents issued by occupation administrations in temporarily occupied territories are not recognized by the state and do not create any legal consequences. At the same time, Ukrainian legislation provides mechanisms to protect the rights of citizens who find themselves in such circumstances. This was reminded by the Legal Support Department of the Dnipro City Council.

According to part three of article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Citizens and the Legal Regime in the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Ukraine," any decisions, acts, or other documents issued by illegally established bodies or persons in the temporarily occupied territory are invalid and have no legal force.

This means that normative legal acts of the Russian occupation administrations are not recognized by Ukraine, do not create legal consequences, and do not require separate appeal or cancellation.

At the same time, the legislation provides an exception for certain legal facts that are important for citizens.

State registration is possible regarding:

- birth;

- death;

- establishment of paternity;

- marriage;

- divorce.

The grounds for conducting state registration may be:

- documents confirming the relevant fact, regardless of the place of their issuance;

- court decisions.

To conduct state registration, citizens of Ukraine or their legal representatives may apply to any Civil Status Registration Office (CSRO) in the territory controlled by Ukraine. The application must be accompanied by documents confirming the relevant legal fact.

The CSRO is obliged to accept the application and review the submitted materials. If the provided documents are insufficient for state registration, the applicant is explained the right to apply to the court to establish the relevant fact.

After the court decision comes into legal force, the CSRO conducts state registration and enters the relevant information into the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens.

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