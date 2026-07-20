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Electronic Justice and Filling Judicial Vacancies: What the High Council of Justice Development Strategy for 2026–2030 Provides

11:06, 20 July 2026 571
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After the discussion, the draft will be finalized taking into account the received proposals.
Electronic Justice and Filling Judicial Vacancies: What the High Council of Justice Development Strategy for 2026–2030 Provides
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The High Council of Justice held a public discussion of the draft Strategy of the HCJ’s activities for 2026–2030. The document defines the main directions for the development of the body and the judicial system for the next five years. Representatives of judicial authorities, state bodies, international partners, and the expert community participated in the event.

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Among the key priorities of the HCJ’s activities in the coming years are:

  • ensuring the institutional independence of judicial governance bodies;
  • timely filling of vacant judicial positions;
  • improving procedures for selection, evaluation, transfer, and secondment of judges;
  • enhancing disciplinary procedures;
  • ensuring proper funding of the judiciary;
  • development of electronic justice and implementation of modern digital technologies, including artificial intelligence technologies as an auxiliary tool in the activities of justice bodies;
  • optimization of the local courts network.

A separate section of the Strategy is devoted to implementing the recommendations of the European Commission, realizing the Roadmap in the field of the rule of law, harmonizing the HCJ’s activities with the standards of the Council of Europe, as well as preparing the judicial system for the challenges of the wartime and post-war periods.

The document is the first comprehensive strategic vision for the development of the High Council of Justice and the entire justice system for the next five years.

The Strategy is intended to lay the foundation for forming annual implementation plans with clear goals, tasks, and expected results. The document should also serve as a guide for future compositions of the High Council of Justice and ensure consistency in the implementation of reforms.

After the discussion, the draft will be finalized taking into account the received proposals.

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