1,500 USD just for searching and bringing a worker: how much it costs businesses to legally hire a foreigner

Labor shortage in Ukraine: employers are forced to train and adapt foreigners themselves.

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The Ukrainian labor market is increasingly experiencing a shortage of personnel, so employers are more actively considering the possibility of attracting foreign workers. At the same time, work permits alone are not enough — as lawyers note, Ukraine lacks comprehensive state programs that would help foreigners adapt and businesses legally and effectively close the personnel gap.

According to available information, the Ukrainian labor market currently lacks about 4.5 million workers. Meanwhile, over the past year, more than 6,000 legal labor migrants have entered Ukraine, although before the full-scale war, employers annually received over 20,000 work permits for foreigners.

How foreigners are employed in Ukraine

The Committee of the Ukrainian National Bar Association on Investment Activity and Privatization notes that enterprises can attract foreign workers both directly and through international agencies that search for candidates and organize their arrival in Ukraine. After that, the employer assesses whether the candidate meets the company's requirements, including professional skills, education, and language proficiency.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On Employment of the Population," the employer must obtain a permit to employ a foreigner. In addition, the foreigner must be legally present in Ukraine in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons." After this, labor relations are formalized according to labor legislation requirements.

The Committee assesses that state adaptation programs are lacking

Lawyers point out that Ukraine practically lacks systemic state programs for adapting foreign workers.

As an example, they cite Germany, where people who have received protection undergo language and social adaptation and receive state support to meet basic needs. In Ukraine, these functions are often forced to be performed by businesses.

Employers can provide foreign workers with translators, organize language courses, help with housing and solving everyday issues. At the same time, the Committee emphasizes that it is wrong to fully shift the adaptation of foreigners onto businesses. In their opinion, workers need not only to be employed but also helped to learn the Ukrainian language, integrate into society, and become familiar with local traditions and behavioral norms.

How much it costs businesses to legally attract foreign workers

During the discussion, the issue of illegal migration risks was also raised. The Committee notes that legally attracting a foreign worker requires significant financial expenses.

According to estimates, just searching for a worker and their arrival in Ukraine costs the employer at least 1,500 USD. In addition, monthly expenses for one such worker amount to about 40,000 hryvnias.

Ukraine needs a comprehensive migration policy

The Committee emphasizes that Ukraine has traditionally been on the path of international migration flows, so the issue of attracting and integrating foreign workers cannot be fully placed on employers.

According to Committee representatives, the state should develop and implement comprehensive programs to support and adapt labor migrants, and migration policy should be multi-level, taking into account labor market needs, integration issues, security, and compliance with legislation.

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