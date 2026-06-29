Bad weather hit Kyiv and the region: streets flooded, wind knocks down trees and poles, video

A heavy downpour with gale-force winds hit Kyiv and Kyiv region, causing street flooding, fallen trees, and traffic disruptions.

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Kyiv was hit by a heavy downpour with gale-force winds, which caused widespread flooding and knocked down trees. Due to the bad weather, significant flooding occurred on streets and roads, and powerful gusts of wind are knocking down trees and poles. In some areas, traffic is complicated. The bad weather also affected the Kyiv region, where similar consequences of the storm are recorded.

Many Kyiv residents are sheltering from the rain and gale-force wind at metro stations.

Reminder: Due to the intense heat, Ukrenergo is introducing power outage schedules on June 30 across the country.

Severe weather in Lviv knocked down dozens of trees, damaged buildings and cars, and hospitalized a 6-year-old girl after a lightning strike.

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