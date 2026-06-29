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Zelenskyy stated that Russia set another deadline for the capture of Donetsk region — by December 31

21:33, 29 June 2026
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia has once again postponed the deadline for capturing Donbas — this time until December 31, noting that the Russian leadership continues to refuse proposals to end the war.
Zelenskyy stated that Russia set another deadline for the capture of Donetsk region — by December 31
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian leadership has changed the deadlines set for its army to fully capture the Donetsk region 15 times, but none of them have been fulfilled. The head of state said this in his evening address.

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According to Zelenskyy, he listens to daily reports on the situation at the front and is grateful to the Ukrainian military holding positions, especially in Donetsk, where the largest number of Russian assaults continue.

The president emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the political leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly set deadlines for capturing Donbas. In 2022, the Russian authorities planned to occupy the region by March 31, May 9, June 1, September 15, and December 31. In 2023, two more deadlines were set — by March 1 and December 31. In 2024, Russia also postponed its plans twice.

According to the head of state, in 2025, when the Russian side tried to convince US President Donald Trump of the supposedly inevitable fall of Ukraine, the Kremlin set three more final dates for capturing Donetsk — by September 1, December 1, and December 25.

"And already this year, the Russians again postponed the date for capturing the Donetsk region. At first, they had until March 31 this year, then until September 1, and now the final deadline is set for December 31," Zelenskyy noted.

The president added that if Russia does not stop the war, it will be forced to postpone its deadlines again. He also stated that Ukraine has already proposed all necessary steps to end the war, but Russia repeatedly refuses such proposals.

"Recently, Russia clearly expressed its desire to continue fighting again. Therefore, we must create as many obstacles as possible to their desire to continue the war," the head of state concluded.

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