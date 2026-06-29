The sky over Kyiv turned into a giant cloud wave, photos and videos

The powerful storm that hit Kyiv in the evening brought not only heavy rain and thunder but also an unusual sky.

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In Kyiv on the evening of June 29, the storm continues. There is heavy rain in the capital, with thunder and lightning in some areas.

At the same time, the unusual sky over the city caught the attention of Kyiv residents. Local Telegram channels actively publish photos and videos of massive clouds of bizarre shapes that covered the capital during the thunderstorm front.

The published footage shows huge swirling cloud formations that create the impression of a giant wave or vortex over the city. The unusual appearance of the sky sparked lively discussions among internet users.

Recall, a strong downpour with gale-force winds covered Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

photos and videos from the capital's Telegram channels

Recall, due to the intense heat, Ukrenergo is introducing schedules for power outages on June 30 across the country.

The powerful storm in Lviv knocked down dozens of trees, damaged buildings and cars, and hospitalized a 6-year-old girl after a lightning strike.

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