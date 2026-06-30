You Can Be Fined for Weeds Near Your House: Who Risks Paying 1700 UAH

Liability arises even when the owner does not live at the address or has not used the plot for a long time.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

An overgrown weed-covered land plot can become not only a reason for neighbors' complaints but also grounds for a fine. The law obliges owners and users of land plots to mow the grass in a timely manner, destroy weeds, and maintain the territory in proper condition. Responsibility arises even when the owner does not live at this address or has not used the plot for a long time.

Landowners are obliged to destroy weeds

The duty to timely destroy weeds is provided, in particular, by Article 91 of the Land Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On the Improvement of Settlements."

At the same time, specific requirements for maintaining land plots, including the height of the grass and mowing deadlines, may be established by the Improvement Rules of the respective territorial community.

Special attention should be paid to ragweed and other quarantine and allergenic weeds that spread quickly and can harm people's health.

The owner is responsible for the condition of the plot, even if they do not live there

The improvement rules apply to individuals, entrepreneurs, enterprises, institutions, and organizations.

The owner or user of the land plot must maintain in proper condition:

the land plot;

the yard and household territory;

the territory adjacent to the plot;

green plantings;

driveways, passages, and the area near the household.

The duty to care for the land plot exists regardless of whether the owner permanently lives at this address, visits only occasionally, or is in another city or abroad. Unfinished construction or the absence of a house also does not exempt from this duty.

Requirements regarding weeds

Owners must regularly mow the grass, destroy weeds, dry plants, and quarantine plants.

In some communities, improvement rules require regular mowing if the grass height exceeds 10 centimeters, as well as the removal of dry trees, shrubs, and damaged branches.

Special attention must be paid to ragweed and other quarantine plants. The owner is obliged to regularly inspect their own and adjacent territory and timely destroy such plants.

Moreover, an overgrown weed-covered plot can contribute to the spread of ticks, rodents, and pests, as well as cause inconvenience to neighbors.

How violations are recorded

In case of violations, authorized persons may:

inspect the territory;

conduct photo or video recording;

identify the owner or user of the land plot;

issue a written order requiring the elimination of the violation;

set a deadline for its elimination;

draw up a protocol on an administrative offense;

submit materials for consideration by the administrative commission.

The order is mandatory for execution. If the owner refuses to receive it or sign the protocol, this does not stop the proceedings, and the refusal can be recorded.

What fines threaten for weeds

For failure to take measures to combat weeds and violation of improvement rules, depending on the circumstances, Articles 52 or 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses may be applied.

The following fines are provided:

for citizens — from 340 to 1,360 UAH;

for officials and individual entrepreneurs — from 850 to 1,700 UAH.

Violations are usually recorded by authorized officials of local self-government bodies during territory inspections. Based on the inspection results, an appropriate act or protocol is drawn up, and the decision to impose a fine is made by the administrative commission at the executive body of the local council or a state inspector — depending on the specific circumstances and the article of the law.

At the same time, paying the fine does not exempt the owner from the obligation to bring the land plot to proper condition. Even after being held liable, the weeds will have to be mowed and the violation eliminated.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram page to stay informed about the most important events.