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Valeriy Tavluy elected head of Berezansky District Court of Mykolaiv region

20:49, 30 June 2026
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Valeriy Tavluy was elected head of the Berezansky District Court for a term of three years.
Valeriy Tavluy elected head of Berezansky District Court of Mykolaiv region
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The judges' meeting was held at the Berezansky District Court of Mykolaiv region, during which the head of the court was elected.

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According to the decision of the meeting of the Berezansky District Court of Mykolaiv region dated June 18, 2026, No. 2, judge Valeriy Vasylovych Tavluy was elected head of the court for a term of three years starting from June 27, 2026.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," the head of a local court is elected by the judges of that court for a term of three years, but not longer than the term of office of the judge.

Recall that the head was elected of the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia region.

Also, the head was elected of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

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