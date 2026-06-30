Deputies propose placing Ukrainian wine in the most prominent places in stores

Ukrainian wines are to be guaranteed at least 25% of shelf space in stores.

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Ukrainian wine may become more noticeable to buyers in stores and public catering establishments. Sellers are proposed to be obliged to allocate at least a quarter of the display areas for wines of Ukrainian production and place them in the most prominent locations. The initiative aims to support domestic winemakers who, according to the authors, currently lose competition to imported brands due to unequal shelf representation conditions.

What will change for stores and restaurants

A draft law 15364 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Grapes, Wine, and Viticulture Products' to Improve the Requirements for the Circulation of Wines Having the Status of Ukrainian Goods (Products)" has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

The document proposes to supplement Section XV "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On Grapes, Wine, and Viticulture Products" with a new paragraph 11¹.

It is envisaged that during the martial law period, as well as for one year after its termination or cancellation, business entities engaged in retail trade of alcoholic beverages must ensure the priority placement of Ukrainian wines on the display areas of stores and public catering establishments. This involves arranging and regularly replenishing the product in the most visible and accessible places for visual perception by buyers.

How much shelf space will be allocated to Ukrainian wine

The draft law proposes to establish a minimum share of wines having the status of Ukrainian goods (products) according to the Customs Code of Ukraine.

Such wines should constitute at least 25% of the total volume of products of commodity position 2204 of the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity (UKT ZED) presented on the display areas of stores and public catering establishments.

Why they decided to support Ukrainian winemakers

The new Law of Ukraine "On Grapes, Wine, and Viticulture Products," adopted in 2024, harmonized Ukrainian legislation with European rules in the field of viticulture and winemaking. However, the issue of supporting Ukrainian producers directly at points of sale remained unregulated.

It is emphasized that today the Ukrainian market for winemaking products is under significant pressure from imported goods. Due to the lack of mechanisms to support the national producer, Ukrainian wines often lose the best shelf spots to foreign brands that have significantly larger marketing budgets.

According to the authors, introducing a mandatory 25% share of Ukrainian wines in the buyers' field of view will ensure fairer access for domestic producers to the market, promote Ukrainian brands, and strengthen the economic resilience of the industry under martial law conditions.

What the new rules are proposed for

The purpose of the draft law is to create favorable conditions for the development and support of Ukrainian winemaking during martial law by ensuring guaranteed representation of Ukrainian products in retail chains and public catering establishments.

At the same time, the implementation of the proposed changes, as noted in the explanatory note, will not require additional expenditures from the State Budget of Ukraine.

What consequences are expected after the law is adopted

After the law comes into force, Ukrainian wine producers will receive guaranteed shelf space in stores and public catering establishments. This should help buyers more easily find domestic products and support the national producer.

It is expected that such changes will contribute to strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing the competitiveness of Ukrainian winemaking in the domestic market.

When the new requirements may come into force

The draft law provides that the law will enter into force the day after its official publication.

After that, the Cabinet of Ministers will have three months to adopt the necessary regulatory acts, bring its own documents into compliance with the law, and ensure the introduction of appropriate changes by ministries and other central executive authorities.

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