Air conditioner owners may be fined: who will be forced to pay a fine for condensate

Air conditioner owners in Ukraine are not subject to separate administrative liability for condensate drainage, although such fines were proposed to be introduced.

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In some European countries, there is liability for condensate drainage from air conditioners onto sidewalks, building facades, or pedestrians. At the same time, fines for such violations were also planned to be introduced in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 4619, which proposed to introduce liability for improperly installed air conditioners. According to the document, for condensate drainage onto building facades, sidewalks, roadways, or water hitting pedestrians, an administrative fine of 100 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (1,700 UAH) was planned. For repeated violations within a year, the fine was to be 200 non-taxable minimum incomes (3,400 UAH).

However, the draft law was not adopted by the parliament, so the proposed norms are not applied. The document was withdrawn from consideration.

In a number of European countries, the rules are much stricter. In particular, in Romania, legislation prohibits discharging condensate from external air conditioner units onto sidewalks or roadways. Equipment owners are required to ensure proper water drainage so that it does not cause inconvenience to pedestrians or damage urban infrastructure.

For violations of improvement requirements, local authorities may impose a fine of up to 2,000 Romanian lei, which is about 20,000 UAH.

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