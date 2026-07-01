Employers Receive Requests from the National Police Regarding Employee Reservations: What to Do

Experts advise employers not to ignore such requests, but also not to automatically provide documents without verifying the legal grounds.

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Some employers have started receiving letters from the National Police requesting information about employees for whom reservations were made during 2023–2026.

The list of requested documents includes, in particular, orders of employment, labor contracts, time sheets, as well as documents on the basis of which the enterprise is designated as critically important.

The letters also contain a demand to provide a response and documents as soon as possible. In case of refusal or inability to fulfill the request, employers are asked to inform about the reasons with reference to legal provisions.

Recommended actions for employers

Experts advise employers not to ignore such requests, but also not to automatically provide documents without verifying the legal grounds.

First of all, it is recommended to verify the authenticity of the sender's email address, as such mailings may be fraudulent or aimed at destabilizing the operation of enterprises.

Lawyers emphasize that the requested documents contain employees' personal data, which requires compliance with personal data protection legislation.

Therefore, if the request is not fake, experts recommend first providing a written response asking to specify the grounds for requesting the documents.

Experts stress that the National Police do not have the authority to conduct inspections of enterprises regarding reservation issues. Obtaining information is possible only within the framework of a criminal proceeding and in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The mere reference to the need to check for possible fictitious employment, as stated, is not a sufficient legal basis for requesting documents outside the procedure defined by law.

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