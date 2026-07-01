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Ukraine and Japan Signed a Scholarship Agreement for About $500,000 to Educate Ukrainians

17:18, 1 July 2026
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The program will allow Ukrainian specialists to study in Japan and participate in the restoration and development of Ukraine.
Ukraine and Japan Signed a Scholarship Agreement for About $500,000 to Educate Ukrainians
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An agreement between Ukraine and Japan on a scholarship project within the framework of the JDS grant assistance worth about 500,000 USD was signed in Tokyo. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The agreement was concluded following negotiations between Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu.

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The press release states that the program's goal is not only for the scholarship holders to obtain academic education but also to form future leaders in the field of public administration.

After completing their studies, program participants will be able to apply the acquired knowledge to participate in the development and implementation of social and economic development plans for Ukraine, as well as to strengthen institutional capacity, support reforms, and post-war recovery processes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the signed agreement allows the continuation of the JDS scholarship program and strengthens the partnership between Ukraine and Japan. Ukrainian specialists will study at Japanese universities and will be able to use the knowledge gained for the restoration and development of Ukraine's economy and social sphere.

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