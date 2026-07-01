Pensions Will Not Increase for Everyone: Who Will Receive Additional Money from July

In July, some pensioners in Ukraine will receive pension supplements of up to 570 UAH if they meet the established conditions.

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From July, there will be no mass pension increase in Ukraine, as the annual indexation of pension payments already took place on March 1. At the same time, certain categories of pensioners will still receive increased amounts thanks to age-related supplements, which are assigned automatically.

The right to a monthly supplement is granted to citizens who have reached the age specified by law. However, such a supplement is provided only if the total pension payment does not exceed 10,340.35 UAH.

The amount of age-related supplements depends on the pensioner's age:

persons aged 70 to 74 receive a supplement of 300 UAH per month;

pensioners aged 75–79 receive 456 UAH. Since after reaching 70 years they already have a 300 UAH supplement, after turning 75 they are additionally granted 156 UAH;

citizens aged 80 and over are entitled to a monthly supplement of 570 UAH.

There is no need to apply to the Pension Fund to receive such payments. The supplement is assigned automatically after reaching the respective age.

At the same time, there is an important feature: the supplement starts to be calculated not from the first day of the month, but from the pensioner's birthday. For example, if the pensioner turns 70, 75, or 80 on the 20th of the month, they will receive only a part of the supplement for that month—proportional to the number of days remaining in the month. From the next month, the full amount will be paid.

After the March indexation, the average pension size in Ukraine increased. If as of January 1 the average pension payment was 6,544.6 UAH, by April 1 it had risen to 7,236.49 UAH.

At the same time, statistics show that a significant portion of Ukrainian pensioners still receive much smaller amounts. Thus, over 4.5 million people, or about 45% of all pensioners, have pensions not exceeding 5,000 UAH per month.

As of April 1, 2026, the average old-age pension was 6,830.85 UAH, disability pensions—6,530.2 UAH, and survivor's pensions—7,689.16 UAH.

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