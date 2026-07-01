A lawyer from Bukovina is suspected of organizing a scheme to import cars under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

To avoid paying customs duties, the organizers created three charitable foundations and registered them under acquaintances.

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In Bukovina, law enforcement officers exposed a 34-year-old lawyer and two of his accomplices who, from July to December 2025, imported 8 vehicles into Ukraine — SUVs, minibuses, and trucks with a total value of over 4.2 million UAH.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, to avoid paying customs duties, the scheme participants registered three charitable organizations under fictitious persons. It was through these entities that the vehicles were declared as humanitarian aid.

After delivery to Ukraine, the vehicles were not used for their declared purpose and were transferred to third parties for private needs or business activities.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, all suspects have been notified of suspicion. The court set bail exceeding 260,000 UAH for each.

The incriminated article provides for a penalty of up to 11 years imprisonment.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in the Lviv region law enforcement exposed a group of people who imported used cars into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and then sold them through online platforms. This was reported by the Economic Security Bureau.

When crossing the Ukrainian border, scheme participants declared the vehicles as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To avoid paying customs duties, they submitted documents with false information to customs and received preferential import treatment.