Pensioners May Lose Part of Their Supplements: Who Is at Risk

Ukrainian legislation allows pensioners to work officially after being granted a pension.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Ukraine, it is allowed to combine a pension with official employment; however, there are separate rules for working pensioners regarding the assignment of certain supplements and recalculations.

According to the law "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance", pensioners are officially permitted to work after being granted a pension. In this case, a person simultaneously receives both a pension and a salary. The right to pension payments is not lost. Also, working pensioners, like other recipients, continue to receive annual pension indexation.

Despite the preservation of the main pension, official employment may affect the assignment of certain supplements. In particular, some increases to the minimum pension amount are provided by law only for non-working pensioners. Additionally, certain pension recalculations are carried out either after dismissal or according to special rules established by the Pension Fund.

Along with certain restrictions, official employment also has important advantages. While the pensioner works, the employer pays the single social contribution on their behalf, and the person continues to accumulate insurance experience.

After the pensioner works at least two years following the pension assignment or previous recalculation, the Pension Fund may conduct a new recalculation of payments. This takes into account the additionally acquired insurance experience and, in some cases, the salary earned during this period.

If a person, after reaching retirement age, decides not to apply for a pension immediately, its future amount may increase.

The law provides the following increments for deferral:

0.5% of the pension amount for each full month of deferral if it lasts less than 60 months;

0.75% for each full month if the pension application is deferred for more than five years.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainians who have reached the age of 65 and have full insurance experience can count on a guaranteed minimum pension amount by law.

Persons who have reached 65 years and have the required insurance experience are guaranteed a pension of at least 40% of the minimum wage. In 2026, to receive such a guarantee, men must have at least 35 years of insurance experience, and women at least 30 years.