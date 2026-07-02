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Smart Tachographs and Transport Visa-Free Regime: What Has Changed for Ukrainian Carriers

07:54, 2 July 2026
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From July 1, Ukraine has implemented a requirement to equip freight vehicles that are registered for international transportation for the first time with second-generation smart tachographs (G2v2).
Smart Tachographs and Transport Visa-Free Regime: What Has Changed for Ukrainian Carriers
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From July 1, the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories announced that the new regulation is part of the implementation of the "transport visa-free regime" agreement with the European Union and a step towards integrating Ukraine into the unified European transport space.

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According to the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Serhiy Derkach, the gradual introduction of smart tachographs concerns not only adaptation to European requirements but also ensuring fair competition and road safety, as well as creating equal conditions for Ukrainian carriers in the EU market. He noted that Ukraine continues to harmonize its legislation with European Union standards so that Ukrainian companies operate under the same rules as their European partners.

Importantly, the new requirement does not apply to all trucks. It only concerns vehicles that are registered in Ukraine for the first time from July 1 and are used for international transportation.

The ministry also reported that the necessary infrastructure for implementing the new rules has already been established. In particular, more than 100 service centers for smart tachograph cards are operational, over 29 thousand such cards have been issued, and training of inspectors from the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety to work with the new devices is ongoing.

The harmonization of road transport regulations with EU legislation continues with the aim of transitioning Ukrainian carriers to unified European standards.

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