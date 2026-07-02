A scheme for military personnel to leave abroad while being AWOL was uncovered in Kharkiv region

The suspect claimed he could "help" with leaving for Poland bypassing official checkpoints.

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In the Kharkiv region, a scheme for leaving Ukraine for a serviceman who deserted his unit was uncovered. According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in early February 2026, during a personal meeting, the man told the serviceman that he could "help" with leaving abroad bypassing official checkpoints. He assured the reliability of the scheme and referred to his own "connections" with employees of the State Border Guard Service.

In addition, he promised to influence migration service employees to issue a new foreign passport for the "client".

Then the man explained the scheme in detail. The plan involved traveling by train to Lutsk, where the "customer" was to be provided with accommodation for hiding and waiting for a change of border guards and the "right" moment to escape.

According to the investigation, he guaranteed that Ukrainian border guards would ensure unhindered exit from Ukraine, and Belarusian border guards would allow entry into their country, after which the "client" could reach Poland.

The cost of the full "service" package was estimated by the man at 19,300 US dollars. The amount included organizing illegal departure, issuing a foreign passport, as well as an "extra charge" for the AWOL status. The condition was full prepayment.

The prosecutor of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved and sent to court the indictment on the facts of:

organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, leadership of such actions and assistance in their commission for mercenary motives (Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

receiving unlawful benefit for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state functions, and promising to influence for providing such benefit (Part 2, Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The case will be considered by the Slobidsky District Court of Kharkiv. The maximum penalty threatening the accused is up to 9 years of imprisonment.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the police detained two women from Pervomaisk who, according to the investigation, organized a fictitious marriage for 3,000 USD to ensure the departure of a conscripted person outside Ukraine.