"Siesta" during the heat – Ukrainians ask to stop work from 12:00 AM to 4:00 PM

A temporary work stoppage is proposed during the hottest period of the day.

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A petition has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers' website proposing to introduce a so-called "siesta" during the summer period — a day off or break from 12:00 AM to 4:00 PM during the heat, aimed at saving energy resources and reducing physical strain on workers.

The author of the appeal notes that in conditions of high temperatures, a daytime pause could reduce the load on the energy system and help maintain the population's working capacity during the hot period.

Additionally, similar practices exist in various countries around the world in different forms and degrees of prevalence. It is most well-known in Spain, where traditionally some businesses in smaller towns and during the summer period suspend work during lunchtime approximately from 2:00 PM to 4:00–5:00 PM, although nowadays this practice is not universal.

In Italy, there is an equivalent called "riposo" (or pennichella), when in certain regions, especially in the south, shops and institutions may take extended lunch breaks.

In Greece, so-called "quiet hours" during the heat are common, when daytime activity decreases. Similar traditions are partially preserved in Portugal, Mexico, and several Latin American countries, where historically, due to Spanish influence, longer lunch breaks existed.

Some elements of daytime rest also exist in the Philippines, where the practice of afternoon rest remains widespread in some regions.

In China, there is a tradition of a short daytime nap after lunch (午睡), which is found in offices and institutions.

At the same time, in most countries around the world, siesta is not a mandatory state norm but rather a cultural tradition or a feature of organizing the working day, which is most often preserved in hot regions.

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