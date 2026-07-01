National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service answered the main questions regarding the classification of civil service positions

The clarifications will assist in applying the Methodology for conducting the classification of civil service positions, as well as promote the formation of a unified approach to its implementation. (Q2 2026)

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In 2026, National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service (NACS) summarizes quarterly the top 5 most common questions arising during the classification of civil service positions.

This time, NACS answered 5 questions regarding the classification of civil service positions for Q2 2026.

How to change the professional level of a position from VIII (medium) to VII (higher)?

Changing the professional level of a position from VIII (medium) to VII (higher) is possible only based on the results of a repeated classification and on the grounds specified in paragraph 2 of section VII of the Methodology for conducting the classification of civil service positions.

The professional level of a position is determined taking into account its purpose, main areas of work, role in the organizational structure of the state body, and the criteria of the corresponding level defined in the Catalog.

According to paragraph 13 of the Catalog:

positions of chief specialists and those equated to them may be assigned to professional levels VII, VIII, or IX;

positions of leading specialists and those equated to them — to professional levels VIII or IX;

positions of specialists and those equated to them — to professional level IX.

Thus, changing a category "B" position from professional level VIII to VII is possible provided its substantive content changes and compliance with the criteria of the higher level position is confirmed.

The procedure is defined by the Methodology and includes:

issuing an administrative document (order) on conducting a repeated classification indicating the grounds;

updating information about the position (purpose, main areas of work, if necessary — distribution of working time);

review of changes by the classification committee or authorized structural unit in cases defined by the Methodology;

documenting the results in consolidated and comparative statements;

sending documents to NACS or the territorial body of NACS in the prescribed manner.

The decision regarding the number of category "B" civil service positions within the respective professional level is made by the head of the civil service (head of the state body) exclusively within the limits of the wage expenditures provided by the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the respective year.

NADS draws attention that until the relevant amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service" are made, an equivalent civil service position in the state body that conducted the classification is defined as a civil service position belonging to the same category and the same level of civil service positions, considering the jurisdiction of the state body (Law of Ukraine dated March 11, 2025 No. 4282-IX).

The position level is taken into account when determining the equivalence of the position and requires a balanced approach considering the legislative requirements regarding the transfer of civil servants under martial law conditions.

Is it necessary for state bodies, whose classification results are not approved by NACS, to submit a comparative statement?

No, it is not necessary if it concerns state bodies whose classification results, according to the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service" and the Methodology, are not subject to NACS approval.

Such state bodies send to NACS for informational purposes (to be considered when preparing conditions for civil servants' remuneration based on the classification of positions for the next year):

data of the central apparatus (secretariat) in electronic form (XLSX/XLS) regarding all civil service positions in the state body;

data of separate subdivisions or territorial bodies (with or without the status of a public law legal entity (if available)) in electronic form (XLSX/XLS) regarding all positions in the respective state body;

generalized basic information about positions in electronic form (XLSX/XLS) regarding all positions in the state body, except for positions of the "administrative leadership (1)" family;

information about persons responsible for conducting the classification of positions (secretary, other employees of the responsible unit) with contact phone numbers.

A state body sent to NADS the results of a repeated classification of positions and has not yet received NADS's conclusion. Meanwhile, during the processing, there arose a need to conduct another repeated classification of positions. Which data should be taken as a basis: previously approved or those under NACS review?

Submitting to NADS the results of two consecutive repeated classifications of positions of one state body, formalized by different administrative documents, makes their proper processing impossible.

According to paragraph 12 of section VI of the Methodology, the date of approval of the classification results is the date of signing the NACS (territorial body of NACS) letter with a conclusion that contains no remarks. Until that moment, the results of the repeated classification are not considered approved and cannot be used as a basis for conducting the next repeated classification.

Therefore, if during NACS's review of the repeated classification results there is a need to conduct another repeated classification of other civil service positions, the last approved classification results should be taken as a basis.

To ensure consistent processing of documents, it is not recommended to submit to NACS the results of the next repeated classification before the previous one is reviewed.

Conducting repeated classification of the same positions simultaneously according to different administrative documents (orders) is not allowed and requires cancellation of the previously issued one (paragraph 11 of section VI of the Methodology). At the same time, the state body withdraws the previously sent documents. New documents are sent in the prescribed manner.

If the secretary of the classification committee is on leave or temporarily absent for other reasons, who performs their duties?

The Methodology does not establish an automatic procedure for replacing the secretary of the classification committee during their temporary absence, including due to leave or temporary incapacity.

The formation of the classification committee, approval of its personnel composition, and making changes to it are carried out by issuing a separate administrative document (order) according to paragraph 2 of section II of the Methodology.

Accordingly, the secretary is appointed by a separate administrative document (order) on a permanent basis from among the employees of the responsible structural unit and ensures the organizational and methodological support of the classification committee's work (paragraph 4 of section II of the Methodology).

At the same time, the decision to conduct the relevant classification of positions is formalized by a separate administrative document (order) according to sections III and VII of the Methodology.

To ensure continuity of the classification process in the state body, it is recommended to specify in the administrative document (order) on conducting the classification the person who will perform the secretary's functions in case of their temporary absence. It is advisable to indicate in such a document the job title, the actual name and surname of this person, as well as the condition of performing the respective functions, for example: "for the period of temporary absence of the secretary of the classification committee."

If a classification committee meeting is held in the absence of the secretary included in its composition, the meeting minutes are signed by the chair of the classification committee and the person who performed the secretary's functions during that meeting according to the administrative document (order).

Is a repeated meeting of the classification committee required to consider NACS's remarks following approval? How is the refinement of classification results carried out?

The Methodology does not establish a separate procedure for refining classification results after receiving NACS's or its territorial body's conclusion with remarks.

At the subordinate level, only general mandatory framework requirements and procedures are defined without interfering with the internal organizational processes of state bodies or management decision-making processes.

The state body has 20 calendar days from the date of receiving NACS's conclusion (with remarks) to refine the classification results and/or prepare additional materials and submit them to NACS or its territorial body (paragraph 10 of section VI of the Methodology).

At the same time, the classification procedure is considered completed without approval, and the results of such classification cannot be applied, in particular in cases of:

failure of the state body to provide the refined classification results and/or additional materials specified in NACS's (territorial body of NACS) conclusion within the deadline established by paragraph 10 of this section;

non-consideration by the state body of the remarks provided by NACS (territorial body of NACS).

Therefore, it is considered inappropriate, and there is no obligation or separate procedure for holding a repeated meeting of the classification committee if it is related to considering and taking into account NACS's remarks provided in the established form according to the checklists approved by the Methodology.

The state body may, on its own initiative, hold a repeated meeting of the classification committee if it identifies such a need. The general procedure and format of work are defined by the Methodology.

At the same time, it is recommended to consider the possibility of holding a repeated meeting in cases where during refinement there is a need to determine a different family or level of the position that does not correspond to the last approved classification results or previously approved by the classification committee. In such a case, it is no longer about considering NACS's remarks but about making a new decision regarding the classification results for the respective position.

Thus, if the state body agrees with NACS's remarks and refines the classification results accordingly, a repeated meeting of the classification committee is not necessary. However, if during refinement there is a need to determine a different classification result that was not previously considered and supported by the classification committee, the issue is recommended to be submitted for repeated consideration by the classification committee.

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