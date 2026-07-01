  1. In Ukraine

What documents a foreigner needs to prepare for marriage registration in Ukraine: list

20:31, 1 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Documents issued by competent authorities of foreign states must be legalized or certified with an apostille.
What documents a foreigner needs to prepare for marriage registration in Ukraine: list
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Kyiv Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine provided clarifications regarding the documents that need to be prepared for the state registration of marriage.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

They reminded that according to Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Civil Status Acts" and the Rules for State Registration of Civil Status Acts in Ukraine, to submit an application for state registration of marriage, a foreigner must present an identity document as well as a document confirming the legality of their stay in the territory of Ukraine.

"If the person was previously married, an additional document confirming the termination of the previous marriage (divorce certificate, court decision, death certificate of one of the spouses, etc.) must be submitted," the department noted.

Documents issued by competent authorities of foreign states must be legalized or certified with an apostille, unless otherwise provided by international treaties of Ukraine. Also, all documents drawn up in a foreign language must be translated into Ukrainian.

According to Article 79 of the Law of Ukraine "On Notariat," the authenticity of the translator's signature on the document translation is certified by a notary.

"We recommend checking the accuracy of the personal data translation in advance. The spelling of the surname and first name must match other Ukrainian documents of the person if they have already been issued in Ukraine," the Ministry of Justice added.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Consideration of the appointment of judge Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC put on hold

The High Council of Justice considered the issue of appointing Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and announced a break for further study of the materials.

Do Territorial Recruitment Centers Have the Right to Stop Vehicles Outside Checkpoints: What the Law Says

Stopping vehicles by Territorial Recruitment Centers and police: where the limits of authority lie during martial law – this is allowed.

Social benefits can be lost: how mobilization or going abroad affect state assistance

Mobilization or the stay of a family member abroad can affect the procedure for granting or the amount of certain types of state support.

Four More Judges Have Left Their Positions: The High Council of Justice Reviewed Resignation Applications

The High Council of Justice approved the resignation applications of four judges from local general and appellate courts.

Why Military Families Are Forced to Apply Separately for Each State Benefit: Legislative Analysis

Ukrainian legislation guarantees servicemen and their families a wide range of social support, but most of these guarantees are implemented through separate procedures, applications, and document packages.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]