What documents a foreigner needs to prepare for marriage registration in Ukraine: list

Documents issued by competent authorities of foreign states must be legalized or certified with an apostille.

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The Kyiv Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine provided clarifications regarding the documents that need to be prepared for the state registration of marriage.

They reminded that according to Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Civil Status Acts" and the Rules for State Registration of Civil Status Acts in Ukraine, to submit an application for state registration of marriage, a foreigner must present an identity document as well as a document confirming the legality of their stay in the territory of Ukraine.

"If the person was previously married, an additional document confirming the termination of the previous marriage (divorce certificate, court decision, death certificate of one of the spouses, etc.) must be submitted," the department noted.

Documents issued by competent authorities of foreign states must be legalized or certified with an apostille, unless otherwise provided by international treaties of Ukraine. Also, all documents drawn up in a foreign language must be translated into Ukrainian.

According to Article 79 of the Law of Ukraine "On Notariat," the authenticity of the translator's signature on the document translation is certified by a notary.

"We recommend checking the accuracy of the personal data translation in advance. The spelling of the surname and first name must match other Ukrainian documents of the person if they have already been issued in Ukraine," the Ministry of Justice added.

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