Volodymyr Zelenskyy: There is information about Russia preparing another strike on Ukraine

Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukraine.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that according to intelligence data, the Russians are preparing another massive strike on Ukraine. He said this on Wednesday, July 1, at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

“Today there is very unpleasant information about the next preparation of such a Russian massive strike. There is intelligence data.

And immediately after our press conference, after our communication, I will very quickly return to Ukraine with the team,” Zelenskyy said.

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