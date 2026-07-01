The National Securities and Stock Market Commission allowed professional market participants to outsource certain work

Even if a company outsources internal audit or IT, it remains responsible to clients and the Commission for the final result.

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The National Securities and Stock Market Commission announced that it has approved new rules allowing professional market participants to officially hire external specialists or companies to perform specific tasks (i.e., to take services on outsourcing).

The new rules establish clear requirements: the external contractor must have sufficient resources, qualified personnel, and an impeccable business reputation. Their profile of activity must correspond to the work entrusted to them.

"This is an important step in bringing Ukrainian legislation closer to EU standards. Thanks to transparent rules, companies will be able to legally optimize their costs without violating investors' interests," the statement reads.

The main principle of the new requirements: external contractors can be engaged, but responsibility cannot be transferred to them. Even if a company outsources internal audit or IT, it remains responsible to clients and the Commission for the final result.

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