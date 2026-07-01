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Volodymyr Zelenskyy: I hope Poland will support Ukraine's European integration

21:24, 1 July 2026
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is a strong partner and a good friend to our neighbors.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: I hope Poland will support Ukraine's European integration
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and Poland have certain difficulties in their history, but now unanimity is needed regarding Ukraine's security, which protects the EU. He said this at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

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“We are neighbors, and of course, we have certain difficulties in our history. But you know, most countries have difficulties in their past. However, we now live in the present, we face aggression against us, we protect the EU. And we must think about security for our people in the future,” said the head of state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is a strong partner and a good friend to our neighbors.

“And I hope that our neighbors will support us,” added the President.

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