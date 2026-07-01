Volodymyr Zelenskyy: I hope Poland will support Ukraine's European integration

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is a strong partner and a good friend to our neighbors.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and Poland have certain difficulties in their history, but now unanimity is needed regarding Ukraine's security, which protects the EU. He said this at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

“We are neighbors, and of course, we have certain difficulties in our history. But you know, most countries have difficulties in their past. However, we now live in the present, we face aggression against us, we protect the EU. And we must think about security for our people in the future,” said the head of state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is a strong partner and a good friend to our neighbors.

“And I hope that our neighbors will support us,” added the President.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow our page on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.