In Kyiv, trolleybus and tram traffic is delayed after a massive Russian strike: list of routes

In the capital, bus routes have been changed and additional trips launched instead of some trams and trolleybuses.

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As previously reported, on the night of July 2, Russia carried out another massive combined strike on Kyiv, using ballistic missiles and attack drones. More than 20 residential buildings were hit in Kyiv as a result of the Russian shelling.

Due to damage to the contact network, lack of power, and ongoing work to eliminate the consequences of the night Russian shelling, public transport movement is delayed. This was reported by the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise.

Thus, trolleybuses №№ 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 22-K, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 33, 35, 38, 39, 41, 42, 43, and 50 are running with delays.

Trams №№ 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, and 19 are also delayed.

To ensure transportation, additional bus routes have been organized as follows:

Tram № 14 — "Kontraktova Square – Vidradnyi Avenue";

Trolleybus № 41 — "Tuluza Street – Sviatoshyn metro station".

Additionally, due to road closures on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, the routes of buses №№ 114 and 118 have been changed. They run along the route: Velyka Vasylkivska Street – Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street – Volodymyrska Street – Taras Shevchenko Boulevard.

UPDATED:

As of 9 a.m., the movement of trolleybuses №№ 1, 11, 12, 14, 15, 38, 43, 50, 6, 16, 18, 19, 23, 28, 31, 33, 35 and trams №№ 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19 has been restored.

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