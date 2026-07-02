Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: high-rise buildings destroyed in 6 districts, hotel on fire

The greatest destruction was suffered by Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and other districts of the city.

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On the night of July 2, Russia carried out another massive combined strike on Kyiv, using ballistic missiles and attack drones. As of 08:00, according to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, 11 people are known to have died. More than 30 people were injured, including, according to the National Police, two young children and a State Emergency Service worker.

In total, more than 20 residential buildings in Kyiv were hit as a result of the Russian shelling. Rescuers continue to work at 15 locations.

According to the State Emergency Service, the shelling caused fires and destruction of civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in several districts of the capital.

Darnytskyi District

Partial destruction of a five-story and a nine-story residential building was recorded in the district, the upper floors of a 16-story building were damaged, as well as private houses.

According to Vitaliy Klitschko, the strike on the nine-story residential building destroyed structures from the first to the sixth floors.

As reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, 17 people were rescued at this location, 7 of them were freed from a deadly trap. Unfortunately, one person died. There is information about missing persons.

Shevchenkivskyi District

A fire broke out on the shared roof of a seven-story residential building and a hotel building. At other addresses, destruction of a five-story building was recorded, a fire in another five-story residential building covering an area of 300 square meters, as well as a fire in a three-story non-residential building.

Holosiivskyi District

A fire broke out on the technical floor of a 16-story residential building.

Pecherskyi District

A nine-story residential building was damaged. A fire also occurred on the first and second floors of the building covering an area of about 200 square meters. Rescuers evacuated one person.

Obolonskyi District

A fire broke out on the territory of a warehouse site. An injured person was brought to the nearest fire and rescue unit, where rescuers provided first aid.

Sviatoshynskyi and Desnianskyi Districts

In Sviatoshynskyi District, two private residential houses were damaged. In Desnianskyi District, a nine-story residential building was damaged.

Photo and video: Ihor Klymenko

Photo: State Emergency Service

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