A new holiday is being prepared in the Rada — Elder's Day: when it is proposed to be celebrated

Ukraine may introduce Elder's Day, which is proposed to be celebrated annually on June 7 — the relevant draft resolution was supported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

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Ukraine may establish a new holiday — Elder's Day. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech supported draft resolution No. 15320 and recommended that the relevant parliamentary committee approve the document for adoption by the Verkhovna Rada as a basis and in full.

The decision was made during a regular Committee meeting, where deputies considered four current legislative initiatives.

According to the authors of the initiative, the introduction of Elder's Day should be a sign of respect for the complex and responsible daily work of elders, who represent the interests of residents of elder districts, ensure interaction between the community and local self-government bodies, and also perform important functions to ensure the livelihood of settlements.

The draft resolution proposes to celebrate Elder's Day annually in Ukraine on June 7.

The next step should be the consideration of the document by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning, which will provide the parliament with its conclusion regarding its adoption.

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